Veterans often face battles long after returning home, and for some dogs, their struggles begin when they are abandoned.

Wolfhound Legacy, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to change this by saving two lives at a time.

“I believe, in a lot of cases, our dogs have more PTSD than the veterans,” said Mark Fry, Wolfhound Legacy Director and Navy veteran.

Wolfhound Legacy focuses on rescuing dogs from high-kill shelters, training them and matching them with veterans in need of support.

“Our motto is to save two lives at a time,” said Fry.

Training a service dog is not quick and costs about $5,000. With the help of WINK FM, two veterans and their service dogs are now thriving.

Chris McCoy served in the Navy for 24 years. He has been paired with Sailor, a dog who helps him manage anxiety, PTSD and mobility issues.

“He helps with my anxiety, PTSD and some mobility issues,” said McCoy.

Another success story is Lauren Lamon, who served in the Army, paired with her service dog, Quigley. Lamon faces a different kind of battle, having been discharged with PTSD from military sexual trauma (MST).

“Before I got her, I couldn’t really talk to men on my own,” said Lamon. “Since I’ve gotten her, she’s a lot more social than me. No one makes me happier than she does, and it makes it like I’m facing the problem with someone else.”

For these veterans, a dog is more than just a pet—it’s a lifelong battle buddy.

“I appreciate WINK doing that for the veterans and getting dogs,” said McCoy. “Because, you know, the dogs really do wonders for veterans. They have for me.”

Wolfhound Legacy continues to make a difference, rescuing one dog and helping one veteran at a time.

If you want to support their mission, visit the Wolfhound Legacy website or call 239-601-6786.