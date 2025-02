WINK News has learned that a member of Island Coast High School‘s staff is now under investigation, according to the Lee County School District.

WINK News Reporter Amy Galo visited the school to find out more.

The nature of the investigation and who the teacher may be are unknown.

Parents told Galo neither do they, which they’re concerned about. It’s not the news any parent wants to hear.

A grandmother of an Island Coast High school student, Maria, made a statement on the situation.

“You’ve surprised me because I really didn’t know,” Maria said in spanish.

On Friday, the Lee County schools spokesperson confirmed with WINK News that a teacher was removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation. This leaves parents and guardians concerned about safety.

A father of an Island Coast High School student also spoke out.

“In the morning, there is security, a metal detector for everyone’s safety, and that is good, but if the problem is inside the school already, that is very bad,” he said in Spanish.

This news comes weeks after support aide Genesis Zayas was accused of inappropriate relations with two student victims.

“I would like to know how it is possible for the TV news to find out sooner than the students and even sooner than the parents, too,” the student’s father said.

Maria told Galo she had found out about Zayas from school, but she and all the other parents Galo spoke to knew nothing about the latest investigation.

“I didn’t know anything about the latest one, and it worries me a lot,” Maria said. “It means that our children are at risk in the hands of people who are not qualified.”

Parents want that to change.

Lee County School’s spokesperson confirmed they did not notify parents about this latest incident.

When WINK asked him for more information, he said he could not answer any more questions due to the active investigation.