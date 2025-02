Students and staff at Pelican Marsh Elementary School in Collier County, Florida, have taken a significant step in kindness.

The school invited WINK News to witness their efforts in the “March to a Million Meals” campaign.

The initiative began as a faculty fundraiser inspired by WINK News and quickly spread throughout the entire school.

“So I’m like, ‘Well, how about if we launch it through the whole school, to make it a whole school campaign for kindness week,’ and that’s what we did,” said Julie, a teacher at the school.

Students arrived at school to a vibrant display of kindness, including posters symbolizing their goal to collect a million meals.

Each set of footprints on the posters represented 100 meals for hungry families in Southwest Florida.

“Our initial goal, in all honesty, was $1,000,” Julie said.

The entire school gathered in the cafeteria to learn more about the “March to a Million Meals” campaign and to reveal their fundraising success.

The students raised $4,250, surpassing their expectations.

“I think it’s really kind how we can help people who don’t have anything,” said one student.

Another student shared that they learned “that some people aren’t as fortunate as other people.”

“It feels good because, especially because my dad sometimes goes out to Immokalee, and he’s always talking about how hard they work out there. And it feels good that I can help,” said another student.

The campaign raised funds and taught the students valuable lessons about kindness and community support.

“I think that because we worked together and did a big impact on this, we can work together and do something else that will help our community,” said one student.

Pelican Marsh Elementary School’s efforts in the “March to a Million Meals” campaign highlights the power of collective action and the importance of compassion in the community.

