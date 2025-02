Sanibel Island marked another milestone in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, more than two years after the storm. This latest achievement aims to boost tourism, a crucial part of Sanibel’s economy.

Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson emphasized the community’s need for this progress.

“We are a tourist-based economy,” said Johnson.

Before the hurricane, tourism generated $15.4 million for the island, according to the Sanibel Chamber of Commerce. Despite the challenges, Johnson remains optimistic about the recovery process.

“You move the ball down the court, down the field, and you do that a step at a time, a play at a time. I think this one today celebrates a milestone that is a significant move forward,” said Johnson.

Bill Wellman, vice president of the Sanibel Inn, showcased some of the 95 rooms now open for tourists. He reflected on the difficulties faced in reaching this point.

“It’s a Bob Marley quote, but I don’t know, but it essentially says you don’t know how strong you are until you have to be,” said Wellman.

Though the island has made progress, Johnson acknowledged there is still work to be done.

“We haven’t finished the game, but we continue to move the ball down the field. We are in possession of the ball at this point. We need to make sure that we head for that goal line, and that goal line is get everybody back,” said Johnson.

Wellman told WINK News that the rooms are ready for tourists. Johnson added that the focus now is on ensuring people can return to their homes and businesses can reopen, which is essential for continued progress on the island.