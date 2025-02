UPDATE: The Honey Bee—The Scent Shop website has been taken down.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of soliciting prostitution at an aroma therapy business in Port Charlotte.

Deputies arrested Katherine R. Geuther, 21, following an undercover investigation into a Port Charlotte business that claimed to provide aroma therapy.

“I don’t even know what aroma therapy is, to be honest with you,” said Andrew Lebo, who lives across the street from the business.

Detectives investigated the business, The Honey Bee—The Scent Shop, after discovering several young women depicted on its website from anonymous tipsters.

An undercover detective arranged an appointment at the aroma therapy business to verify the authenticity of the claims.

Geuther greeted the detective at the business entrance, led him to a small room with a massage table and a desk, and stated the costs for a 30- or 60-minute appointment.

While the detective prepped for the session, Geuther allegedly stepped out for a moment, returning to the room with her clothes removed and attempting to initiate a sexual encounter.

The detective declined and headed for the exit.

CCSO then returned and arrested Geuther for attempting to solicit prostitution.

Geuther was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and has since bonded out.

Kourtney Callan, another resident, expressed her disbelief when learning the location of the sting operation.

“When I saw the address, I was like, ‘No way,’ because it’s literally right across the street from our house,” said Callan.

The building, which was identified as The Honey Bee, is located on Crestview Circle. Despite the suspicious activity, Lebo noted, “There’s been some guys coming in and out, but nothing out of the ordinary, really.”

Callan did her own investigation into The Honey Bee and discovered its website openly displayed inappropriate content.

“The website was not hiding anything. When we first got on it, and we’re scrolling down it, there were images of half-naked women. It was showing the times that they worked and stuff. So it was in plain sight,” said Callan.

Although the website’s images and Port Charlotte address have been removed, two other locations in Fort Myers remain listed.

“I don’t even know what’s going on at those locations. I don’t think I want to know,” said Callan.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron visited these locations to gather more information.

No one answered the door at the first location. However, at the second location, a group of women was seen leaving with suitcases.

Herron called to the women multiple times, identifying herself as a reporter, but they ignored her and took off with suitcases in hand.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is making things crystal clear, “The people of Charlotte County don’t want it here, and they’re very quick to let us know when they learn about things, and we go in and handle those things quickly,” Chris Hall, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hall went on to say, “If think that there may be something illegal going on, contact your local law enforcement, let them look into it.

Over the past few years, Southwest Florida has seen other law enforcement agencies also take action.

“This business just pretended to be an aroma therapy business, but obviously what they were doing inside was not aroma therapy,” Hall said.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean was told mostly men wait in their cars. They then ring the doorbell and wait for a woman to unlock the door.

That is a process legal massage parlors don’t follow.

“As long as you’re doing everything on the up and up where it’s going to get around, and your business should not be affected by other businesses that are less than legal,” Hall said.