Stress is a common experience for many people, with a recent Gallup poll revealing that 49% of U.S. adults frequently feel stressed. This marks an increase from the 33% reported in 2003, the lowest percentage recorded.

WINK News reporter Elsy Davis delved into the concept of stress having a personality and how understanding it can aid in stress management.

Stress can manifest in different ways, and knowing which personality type you align with can be beneficial. Are you a fighter, a runner, a worrier, a freezer or a pleaser?

Fighters tend to confront stress directly but may struggle with clear thinking and often blame others. They are encouraged to find mood-lifting activities such as watching funny videos or listening to upbeat music.

Freezers may feel drained and sluggish, but they can benefit from talking to others or making a list of controllable actions to take immediately.

Timekeepers often take on too much and feel overwhelmed, wanting to be needed rather than simply seeking to please others.

They are advised to evaluate if they are the right fit for a task and if they have the time to do it well.

The inner con artist is another stress personality, underestimating tasks and becoming stressed when deadlines approach.

Creating achievable timelines can help prevent this stress.

Regardless of your stress personality, working towards a stress-less life is possible.

For those who eat when stressed, consuming fruits like oranges, mangoes and strawberries can help, as they are high in vitamin C, which reduces cortisol, the stress hormone.

Also, drinking hot cocoa made from unprocessed cocoa powder labeled as natural or high in flavanols can also lower stress levels.

Understanding your stress personality and making small lifestyle changes can lead to a healthier, more balanced life.