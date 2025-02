Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cooler conditions with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For your Friday afternoon, expect sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and a northeast breeze. Overall, outdoor conditions are ideal for any afternoon and evening plans.”

Friday

After a cold morning, temperatures stay cool for your Friday afternoon plans. Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine throughout the day, with a few more clouds building later this afternoon.

Expect a breezy Northeast wind with gusts ranging from 20 to 25 mph.Ā

Saturday

Gorgeous weather is in the forecast for your weekend beach plans, and thankfully, the red tide will not have an impact.

Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout your Saturday with mid to upper-70s temperatures.

Beyond the beach, enjoy the first weekend of spring training baseball games.

Sunday

Sunday’s forecast is looking drier for your outdoor plans.

While the day looks dry, a few showers will be possible Sunday evening,g with more rain arriving overnight.

Highs will be warmer and in the mid to upper 70s.Ā