Credit: WINK News

The first annual Asian Winter Fest was held at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers on Saturday.

The event featured Bollywood music, singers and multiple traditional South Asian dancing performances.

Despite being a celebration of South Asian culture, the festival also featured Latin dancing and Brazilian belly dancing.

The event aimed to promote South Asian culture across the Southwest Florida community. Bangladeshi singer Krishna Thithi and Amit Paul from Indian Idol performed at the event.

Hannah Islam is the lead host at the Asian Winter Fest. She said that she wants South Asian culture to be promoted in the area.

“Our aim is to celebrate cultural diversity and promote the inclusion of South Asian culture as well as broader cultures in Southwest Florida,” Islam said.

Lucia Dcosta is one of the organizers of the Asian Winter Fest. She wants to bring as many communities together as possible.

“The reason we want to do this is so we can let more people know about us and come with us so we can do this every year,” Dcosta said. “We want to get all of our communities together. We have the Bengali community, we have the Indian community, we have the Pakistani community. That’s our goal, to bring everyone together.”

Islam said that she wants more support from the Southwest Florida community next year.

“If more people came and gave our show a try, they would enjoy it and learn a lot about our culture and our background,” Islam said.