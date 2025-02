The Weather Authority says clouds and sun will stay overhead on Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

A few passing showers are possible into the afternoon hours, though most of Southwest Florida will stay dry.

Winds are out of the east and northeast today, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today is the first day of spring training, and it is going to be a pleasant day for baseball!

Expect more clouds than sunshine throughout the day, but overall, it will feel comfortable with near-normal highs.

Sunday

More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, and highs will be slightly warmer, nearing 80 degrees.

Enjoy any outdoor plans you may have ahead of the rain expected for Monday.

Winds will stay light throughout the day, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This week

An area of low pressure will bring rain and overcast skies for the start of the upcoming work week.

Models have been consistently showing rain and a chance for an isolated storm throughout the day on Monday.

The European model shows higher rain totals (around 1-3 inches), while the American model shows slightly less (.5-1.5 inches).

Regardless, we need the rain in Southwest Florida as we are under a drought, so we’ll take what we can get!

Beach and boating

For the boaters out there, winds are out of the east, around 5 to 15 knots, with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 3 feet.

The red tide situation has improved greatly, with minimal concentration levels being reported.