The South Gulf Cove community came together for a special cause, hosting a first responder event to honor the late Sgt. Elio Diaz.

The Charlotte County officer was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty in December 2024.

Marcia Vaccaro, vice president for the Conservancy of Community Trust, emphasized the community’s deep respect for first responders.

“Our first responders are near and dear to our heart in here, so we were going to do anything to back them,” said Vaccaro.

The event featured a golf cart parade with more than 40 carts, organized to support Diaz’s family. The idea originated from a retired firefighter who felt compelled to help.

“I’ve been on several different unfortunate line of duty deaths, and I just felt compelled to do something for this family,” said Erik Odroneic, a South Gulf Cove resident. “Reached out and raised awareness and helped to get the community together, to come together as one to help raise money for the Sgt. Diaz family.”

The community rallied together, joined by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and other officers.

“I mean, they don’t really know us, but, you know, supporting a brother in duty, it was amazing to just see that come together today,” said Vaccaro.

To raise funds, the community sold yard signs, held raffles, and sold food. All proceeds went directly to Sgt. Diaz’s family. Organizers hope to make this event an annual tradition.

“We are going to be doing this as an annual event, so hoping it’s going to be bigger and better as the years do come,” said Odroneic.

While the total amount raised for the Diaz family has yet to be calculated, the community’s generosity is well-known. Organizers promised to update on the donations soon.