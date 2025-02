Credit: WINK News

The Tampa Bay Rays honored Sgt. Elio Diaz during their spring training home opener against the Boston Red Sox at the Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte County.

The event began with a moment of silence, with the Diaz family and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies present on the field.

Sheriff Bill Prummell expressed his feelings about the occasion.

“It still hurts but it’s great to see this community come together the way they do,” said Prummell.

WINK News sports reporter Zach Oliveri attended the event alongside the Rays. The players wore shirts in honor of Diaz, who lost his life in the line of duty in December.

Prummell shared how Diaz had a tradition of speaking to Rays players during spring training.

“Elio came out here every year to tell them the laws and what’s expected of them as ball players. And to do this, he was part of their family as well as our family,” said Prummell.

Diaz’s connection with the Rays grew over the years, as the team calls Charlotte County home during spring training.

“Several years back, he left his business card on the board back there with his personal numbers saying if anyone needs anything, to call him. And it’s still hanging there today. And nobody has the heart to take it down,” Prummell said.

Before the game, there was a moment of silence for Diaz. Prummell reflected on the day’s emotions.

“Sometimes it makes it difficult because it brings back all those memories again and you know I was out there on the field and I could feel that tear coming to my eye,” said Prummell.

Diaz’s wife, children, family members, and Charlotte County deputies were present for the moment of silence. Sheriff Prummell offered comfort to Diaz’s wife during the event.

“It was very difficult for her. So I’m just there to try and give her the support that she needs and her family needs. And she’s part of our family. And she’ll always be part of our family,” Prummell said.

The Rays’ tribute to Sgt. Diaz highlighted the strong bond between the team and the local community, honoring the legacy of a beloved officer.