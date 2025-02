It’s time to play ball again at JetBlue Park.

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday for the team’s first home Grapefruit League Spring Training game.

A day Mike Maragucci and his son Noah, 4, weren’t going to miss.

“We love watching the Red Sox and it’s really nice atmosphere for the kids to see the players and not be in such a big stadium like a normal game,” Maragucci explained.

Especially since they can’t see the Red Sox in person back home in Switzerland.

“Baseball is a tough sport to follow cause there’s a lot of games at one and two in the morning,” Maragucci said. “But we try to watch the highlights and watch day games together. Whenever we can because that’s our evening with the time difference.”

They were a part of the sold out crowd that got to see two of Boston’s top offseason acquisitions, third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Garrett Crochet, make their Red Sox debuts. Bregman was a two-time champion and All-Star for the Houston Astros and Crochet was the American League Comeback Player of the Year last season.

Bregman made the highlight of the day with a two-run home run over The Monster.

“I’ve heard that home run song a few times on the other side of things so it sounded, it felt a little bit better on our side today,” Bregman said.

“It was special especially with the guys that were behind me,” Crochet said about his first start. “Obviously, Bregman kind of showed why we wanted him over here today.”

Crochet also said, “Having some good fan turnout helped a lot. That’s probably the most I’ve thrown in front of for Spring Training. So its good to get the juices flowing early.”