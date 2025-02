The Weather Authority says to expect lots of sunshine for your Sunday ahead of a developing area of low pressure coming from the Gulf that will lead to widespread rain on Monday across Southwest Florida.

Today, highs will be seasonal, around 80 degrees, staying dry throughout the day. Winds remain light out of the east, shifting west later in the day.

Monday

Have the rain jacket on standby because Monday is going to be quite rainy across the area.

An area of low pressure will work its way towards us, increasing rain chances starting in the morning hours and remaining throughout the day.

Models are showing that we could see anywhere between 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts in some spots.

Overcast skies will stick around throughout the day, allowing highs to stay below normal in the low 70s.

This week

After a rainy Monday, just a few residual showers are possible for Tuesday.

Temperatures warm back up into the upper 70s with decreasing clouds.

As we go throughout the week, highs stay in the upper 70s before a late-week cold front.

Beach and boating

Good news for beachgoers—there has been much improvement in red tide. Readings are showing no red tide to very little along our coastlines.

For the boaters, winds are out of the northeast shifting east later in the day around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching around 1 to 2 feet with a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is sitting at 68 degrees.

The sun and clouds overhead will allow for a nice weather day in the water.