The Barron Collier High School boys soccer team returned to campus Monday with medals around their neck and a trophy after claiming the Class 4A State Championship.

“When I came to school today, I had teachers giving me a round of applause,” midfielder Emerson LaOrden said. “I had students coming up to me saying congratulations.”

This team made history by claiming the school’s first state title in boy’s soccer.

LaOrden said about the team’s legacy, “I know we are the best team that ever play. I know last year we went undefeated. We fell short. But this year we won states. I think we’re the best team and will be the best team for a while at Barron.”

“It wasn’t just about them being the first team, it was about sharing it with everyone who believed in us,” head coach John Damasco said.

With this being a senior dominated team and Damasco’s last season as head coach, the team’s motto this season was “Risk Everything.”

Midfielder Andrew Goduti said, “we couldn’t hold anything back. We had to risk everything.”

In Friday’s championship 4-2 win over Mater Lakes, when Goduti scored the goal to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead, he recalled, “the first thing I could think of was running to the corner flag celebrating with my teammates. Giving my team the cushion. Because I knew at that point we weren’t going to concede three if we stay defensive.”

When the final whistle blew, the celebration was on.

“I kind of dropped down I was like we did it,” LaOrden said.

Striker Alexander Bulai-Tudor remembered, “We started running sprinting towards everyone and just huddle up. Screaming, yelling, some of us were crying.”

“It’s storybook ending for me to be honest with you,” Damsco said. “And one that I won’t stop smiling about for quite a long time.”

Damasco wanted to bring excitement and pride back to the program after taking over five years ago. That included a promise he made three years ago that he will keep.

“You get a state title, I’ll get a tattoo,” Damasco said.

He added, “it’ll be something with the state title on it. Something I’ll be proud of.”