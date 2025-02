Three boaters found themselves in a life-threatening situation when their boat capsized in the Gulf.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued them off Captiva early Sunday morning.

After losing contact with the boaters, a family member had grown concerned and reached out for help.

The Coast Guard responded to the call at 1 a.m. and found the boaters safe and healthy by 3 a.m.

Capt. Rob Jones shared insights on safety protocols for boating.

“You have to have life jackets for everyone on board you had got; you have to have your flares, the kind, the stick kind that you hold,” said Jones.

Jones emphasized the importance of leaving a float plan with someone onshore.

“Especially when you’re going offshore, you should have a plan on as to where you’re going, where you’re fishing, and leave that plan with someone if you’re heading to a specific coordinate or a specific area,” said Jones.

The cause of the boat’s capsizing remains under investigation.

Another captain mentioned that rough weather and a small watercraft advisory were in effect over the weekend.