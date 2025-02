A family in Cape Coral is unable to return to their home after a fire broke out in their garage, nearly claiming the lives of their two dogs.

Thankfully, firefighters managed to save the dogs, but the home was not as fortunate.

Last week, WINK News reported on the house fire on Northeast 12th Terrace. Now, the couple who owned the home is speaking out.

Both are nurses who have been trying to rebuild their lives since the incident.

Their coworkers have rallied around them, setting up a GoFundMe and collecting items to help the couple in this difficult time.

“We don’t have a determined cause by Cape Coral Fire Department,” said an official from the department. “They ruled it undetermined.”

When the fire broke out, Denee Ebaugh and Mark Vicens were not home.

“The fire was already out by the time we both had gotten here,” said Vicens. “The Cape Coral Fire Department had already rescued our two dogs, who were limp and unresponsive.”

Ebaugh and Vicens’ dogs, Tucker and Jameson, are now safe. Tucker is staying with a coworker, while Jameson is with Ebaugh’s mother.

“Tucker is with my coworker, Val,” said Ebaugh. “She’s taking great care of him.”

The fire left the house in disarray, but the community has been quick to support the family.

“Everybody that I work with has been insanely supportive,” said Ebaugh. “Some of my best friends at work, they put together like a donation box with … personal care items in there. People have been donating clothes and kids toys.”

Vicens, who works in the trauma ICU, compared the support they received to a moment he experienced with a patient’s family.

“I finally understand what she was feeling at that time, because now we’re on the receiving end of it,” he said.

Between the support from their jobs, parents, and extended families, Ebaugh and Vicens are overwhelmed by the help they’ve received.

“Everybody has really, really just come together for us,” said Ebaugh.

Just a few hours before their interview, their insurance company was on-site assessing the damage.

In the meantime, the couple is staying with family, while their dogs are in the care of trusted coworkers.