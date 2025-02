Community leaders in Charlotte County are calling for Commissioner Stephen Deutsch to step down after using a racial slur.

This development follows an investigation that confirmed Deutsch used the “N” word during a conversation with another individual.

Jeff Lustig, a former Charlotte County NAACP branch member, emphasized the gravity of Deutsch’s actions.

“If he wants to say those kinds of stories, we do have freedom of speech, but you can’t be a county commissioner,” said Lustig.

Earlier this month, Deutsch addressed the investigation, admitting to using the slur in a meeting with a county employee.

“The statement I shared with him, I probably should not have, obviously, in retrospect,” said Deutsch. “But what I did, I told him what it was like growing up and being part of a completely unsegregated community. I said, you know, believe it or not, I was actually called the N word when I was a youngster. I shouldn’t have done that.”

However, some community members believe his explanation falls short.

“What he’s saying is he wants, not freedom of speech, but freedom from consequence of what he says. And that’s what’s disturbing,” said Lustig.

The Charlotte County NAACP is formally calling for Deutsch’s resignation. Richard Patrick, the vice president of the Charlotte County NAACP, stated their position.

“The Charlotte County branch of the NAACP calls for Commission Deutsch to resign immediately. Commission Deutsch’s actions were reprehensible and made knowingly; his actions and conduct cannot be condoned but should be met with the harshest punishment possible,” said Patrick.

Although Deutsch chose not to resign at the last commissioner meeting, Lustig and others hope that a strong turnout at the upcoming meeting will prompt a change.

“When you’re a county commissioner, you have a higher you’re brought to a higher level of standard, and you cannot abuse county employees that way. My main goal is to speak up for these people, the county employees, who can’t speak for themselves,” said Lustig.

The community eagerly anticipates the upcoming meeting and the potential outcomes.