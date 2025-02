Sheriffs from across Florida gathered at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the newly formed Immigration Enforcement Council.

They focused on how they plan to collaborate with ICE to enforce immigration laws and deport criminal undocumented immigrants. Among the attendees was Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, the president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association made it clear that they are following President Trump’s plan and will be working with ICE, with all law enforcement on board. They also mentioned that other states are expected to follow Florida’s lead.

Prummell explained the complexity of the immigration laws, saying, “This is all very fluid. These immigration laws are very, very complex. And we’re, we’re all trying to catch on and learn how this all works.”

The association announced that all 67 jails in Florida have signed agreements with ICE. They hope this will streamline the process of identifying and detaining criminal undocumented immigrants.

Prummell elaborated on the process, stating, “It allows them, when somebody is arrested and booked into our jail if they have a detainer on them, ICE is notified when that person is ready to leave the jail. Our staff can serve that warrant on them and hold them for an extra 48 hours, and then ICE comes and takes them into custody.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, “This is a big deal because it means criminals like these, people kill people, people who steal people, break into people’s houses, people who rape kids will be deported directly from jail and not released back to the street where ICE or us helping ICE, have to go and track them down.”

The association emphasized that they are focused on those who have committed crimes or are not following judges’ orders.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd expressed concern about public perception, saying, “We’ve got a plate full of illegal immigrants committing crime and warrants to deport those that have flaunted the system, and all this crazy talk just scares people that don’t need to be scared.”

The Florida Sheriff’s Association assured the community that, at least for now, those working and paying taxes will not be targeted.

Prummel said, “With the governor’s lead, we’re following behind, and your sheriffs are ready to go.”

The Florida Sheriff’s Association requests help from the federal government, citing capacity and manpower as significant challenges. They are calling on President Trump for assistance to address these issues. Deputies are currently being trained to serve ICE warrants in jails.

The association’s efforts are part of the 287(g) program, which allows trained deputies to serve ICE warrants in jails and hold detainees for 48 hours until ICE takes custody.

The initiative aims to prevent undocumented immigrants from bonding out of jail, a change from past federal immigration policies.