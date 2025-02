Luxury cars took over Interstate 75 in Collier County, performing extreme stunts that temporarily shut down a portion of Alligator Alley.

The incident occurred Saturday near mile marker 63, close to the Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee.

The scene featured more than 45 high-end vehicles, including Ferraris, McLarens, and Porsches, blocking the road as one green car performed donuts.

Authorities arrested three drivers, but many remain unaccounted for. WINK News is following up with Collier deputies to track down the other drivers involved.

A Naples resident, James Dietz, expressed relief at not being on the road during the incident.

“I’m blessed that I was supposed to be moving over the weekend, and I waited till today,” said Dietz.

Dietz emphasized the safety concerns posed by the event.

“It’s a big safety issue. I mean, not only for themselves, but for other people, and nowadays, with road rage. I mean, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Dietz.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a blue Ferrari reached speeds over 148 miles per hour, while a green Porsche was seen doing donuts.

The tires of the Porsche were completely bald, indicating reckless driving. Additionally, a small amount of suspected marijuana was found in one of the cars.

Kristen Ziman, a WINK News Safety and Security Specialist, highlighted the dangers of such behavior.

“In South Florida in particular, there has been a rise in exotic street car racing,” said Ziman.

A clip from the scene showed a blue Ferrari speeding past at 148 miles per hour.

“When you think about that, reaction time is nearly non-existent. Even a small miscalculation can lead to a catastrophic crash there,” said Ziman.

So far, two arrests have been made, and one misdemeanor notice has been issued, but the driver of the green Porsche remains at large.

Dietz believes more should have been done.

“There should have been a lot more done with that,” said Dietz.

Authorities are taking action to deter such dangerous activities.

“The deterrent is actually the charges against these individuals,” said Ziman.

According to Ziman, the charges for unlawful speed are serious.

“It’s a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or 12 months probation, and that’s the unlawful speed. Then you have the additional charges for no tag attached,” said Ziman.

Not just drivers but passengers, organizers, and promoters can also face charges. Those found merely watching may incur a civil penalty.

Ziman advised drivers on how to respond if they encounter such incidents.

“Avoid honking or trying to intervene; you’re just going to put yourself in danger. The best possible thing that you can do is safely pull over, call 911, call the Florida Highway Patrol to report reckless drivers,” said Ziman.

In Florida, illegal street racing is considered a first-degree misdemeanor, and not only drivers but also passengers and organizers can be charged.