Frank Venegas Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Collier County-based TikTok influencer known as “Island Boy” is facing charges after being caught with drugs and a firearm.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Frank Venegas was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Officers found Venegas as a passenger in a yellow Corvette that failed to stop at a posted sign on Oil Well Road.

During the stop, officers discovered a plastic bag containing white pills on the passenger side floorboard.

The pills, identified as Oxycodone, were not in a prescription container, leading officers to search.

Venegas claimed the pills were not his and could not provide proof of a prescription.

Further search revealed a handgun in a brown handbag with credit cards bearing Venegas’ name. The handgun was altered, with its serial numbers removed.

Venegas is being charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing or selling an altered firearm.