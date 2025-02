A new cell phone tower is set to rise at the historic Fort Myers Country Club, and not everyone is thrilled about it.

Golfers and community members are concerned about the potential impact on the course’s aesthetics and history, given its long-standing presence in Southwest Florida since World War I.

“There are enough obstacles out here already, and having another one is not going to help my golf game,” said golfer Shawn McNutt.

Another golfer expressed frustration, saying, “There’s absolutely no reason to put a tower in the middle of a golf course. It makes no sense. It’s a place to enjoy yourself, not look at a piece of industrial equipment.”

“My game struggles enough without having any other difficulties on the way,” said another golfer, voicing their concerns.

The proposed site for the tower is near the maintenance building, which is located in the middle of the course. The city is expected to discuss the matter further, and more details will be forthcoming.

Stay tuned as the situation unfolds, with more updates expected soon.