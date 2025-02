Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is publicly criticizing Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, saying that the Republican representative should not be credited with the state’s successes.

This comes shortly after President Donald Trump endorsed Donalds to be Florida’s next governor of Florida, despite Donalds not yet announcing his candidacy.

DeSantis made these comments during a news conference in Tampa. When asked if he would follow Trump’s lead in endorsing Donalds, DeSantis was candid in his response.

“You got a guy like Byron. He just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had over the last few years. He’s just not been a part of it,” said DeSantis. “He’s been in other states campaigning, doing that, and that’s fine, but OK, well, then deliver results up there. That’s what I want to see. I want to see them delivering results for the people of Florida. We deliver it here all the time for the people of Florida, and that’s what we need to be doing.”

DeSantis did not reveal who he would like to see succeed him as governor. However, he did address speculation about his wife, Casey DeSantis, potentially running.

“I will tell you this: you’re talking about somebody like her. I won by the biggest margin that any Republican ever won a governor’s race here in Florida. She would do better than me, like, there’s no question about that that would happen, and she’s somebody that has, I think, that intestinal fortitude and the dedication to be conservative,” said DeSantis.

The election is not until November of next year, but Trump’s endorsement of Donalds has already sparked conversation. Many believe that DeSantis’s own gubernatorial victory in 2018 was significantly influenced by Trump’s support.