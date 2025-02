Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka is expressing frustration over the ongoing delays and budget overruns in the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project.

Despite being elected three months ago, Mulicka said commissioners still lack a finished proposal detailing the project’s total cost from the construction and engineering firms involved.

“The project was supposed to be finished before I was elected,” said Mulicka. “I’m very disappointed in the last three years when I look back and see there were multiple opportunities that this job could have been paused, reconciled and restarted in a way that would be professional and ordinary and customary for what I’m used to as a licensed general contractor of 22 years. I’ve been frustrated and disappointed at so many points of my review so far.”

Mulicka emphasized that the voters who elected him deserve better.

He mentioned his straightforward approach in meetings with Manhattan Construction and Atkins Engineering.

“My first premise to each meeting with Manhattan and Atkins so far, I simply said, mistakes happen. You just have to own yours, right?” said Mulicka.

The project is now four years behind schedule and over $300 million above budget. Mulicka identified internal project management issues and stressed the need for accountability.

“There are multiple issues here. I mean, we have project management issues internally that we need to be, as you’ve heard me say, we need to be good customers and stewards of our own money,” he said. “Whatever mistakes were made, I want to make sure those responsible for them are the ones paying for them, and we’re not getting billed.”

Questions about the project’s completion timeline and final cost remain unanswered.

“They have a fiduciary responsibility to look out for our financial and business best interests, and I’m going to hold them to that standard, and I know our council will,” said Mulicka. “We will get this problem resolved one way or the other. It will be successful one way or the other.”

When asked if commissioners are considering litigation between all parties involved, Mulicka confirmed that “every option is on the table.”