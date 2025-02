Investigators have determined that the fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres was intentionally set. Authorities are now searching for the suspected arsonist.

Surveillance footage captured a person walking around the church at the time of the fire.

Residents in the area, like Makayla Davis and Triston Monson, are shocked by the incident.

“It’s just something that is a place for people to come for community and to see someone do something like that. It’s just kind of like, well, what’s your reasoning? You know, why?” said Davis.

Maddie Herron, a WINK News reporter, shared that the person seen in the video appeared calm until they started fiddling with a jacket in their hands and then sprinted away shortly after.

Officials have not confirmed if this person is the suspected arsonist, but identifying them could be crucial in solving the case.

“I mean, the message here is just that the church, they wanted it gone,” said Monson.

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact Crime Stoppers or the Arson Tip Hotline at 877-NO-ARSON.

The charred remains of the church are a stark reminder of the fire that occurred nearly a month ago. The community hopes for answers and justice for their place of worship.