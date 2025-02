In the ongoing battle against food insecurity, a Naples initiative has been making a remarkable difference for over a decade.

The Grace Place Food Pantry, in partnership with the Harry Chapin Food Bank, works with dozens of community partners, including churches, schools and non-profits, to feed people in need.

“We want this to feel like a good experience because we know that asking for help can be really hard,” said Lara Fisher, CEO of Grace Place.

Recently, Grace Place unveiled a new van dedicated to their grocery rescue program, which operates every Friday morning.

“We partner with Harry Chapin, and they’re a great partner of ours,” said Fisher. “We appreciate the food that came in this morning in the giant semis rolling in, and we also have a van that we have coordinated with them that they donated to us that we are able to go out and pick up grocery rescue.”

Volunteers sort through the donations, ensuring everything is ready for the pantry’s opening. This process not only helps feed those in need but also significantly reduces food waste in the community.

“The food pantry is a good alternative that helps a lot of families,” said Evelyn Arguello, a mother who visits the Grace Food Pantry every Friday.

Arguello shared the positive impact the pantry has had on her family.

“My family have food every day and it’s a good idea to come to get food,” she said.

The pantry operates similarly to a farmer’s market, allowing people to select their own foods rather than receiving pre-packaged boxes.

“We give them shopping carts, and they get to pick the foods they want,” said Fisher. “We are not telling them from a dignity standpoint that you’re going to eat this. You actually get to pick what you want.”

Fisher emphasized the importance of promoting dignity and respect among those who rely on these services, especially now with the need greater than ever.

“The need continues to grow,” said Fisher. “We see different people each week; you lost a job, or you lost a spouse or there is an illness in your family that causes you to maybe not be able to work that week.”

Fisher recognizes the importance of being there for people during hard times.

