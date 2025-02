Six-year-old Da’Mari Brown’s life took an unexpected turn when he fell seriously ill just before Thanksgiving.

Known for his boundless energy, Da’Mari’s sudden quietness and refusal to eat or speak alarmed his grandmother, Missy Brown.

“He got real quiet, he quit eating, he quit talking, he would nod, that would be like, the only way of communicating to me, laying and sleeping on the couch out here,” said Missy Brown. “And then he sat up, hollering in pain, and then passed back out.”

Doctors in Port Charlotte quickly transferred him to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Brown described the urgency of the situation as Da’Mari’s heart rate dropped to below 50. Upon arrival, doctors placed Da’Mari on a ventilator as his condition was critical.

“I remember sitting on the couch on the side of the bed, and, ‘Lord, you just took my mama. Don’t take him. Take me. If it’s his time, take me. He’s got his full life,'” said Brown.

An MRI revealed a rare lesion on Da’Mari’s brain, initially resembling a stroke, but its location was uncommon. Dr. Britt Stroud, Da’Mari’s neurologist, was puzzled by the case.

“It looked in some ways, like a stroke. It showed this bright area, but the location was very unusual,” said Dr. Stroud. “And why would a child that’s otherwise normal with a typically mild infection present with a stroke?”

Dr. Stroud explained that Da’Mari initially had walking pneumonia, which led to a rare condition called mild encephalopathy with reversible splenial lesion syndrome.

“It weighs heavily. Because, just like every parent wants certainty, I want certainty too,” said Dr. Stroud. “So it’s mild encephalopathy, reversible splenial lesion syndrome. And so his was absolutely 100% reversible.”

The word “reversible” brought immense relief to Da’Mari’s family.

Treatment focused on addressing the infection with IV steroids and immunotherapy. Da’Mari recalled the IV being painful, a difficult memory he hopes will fade with time.

“The IV was really painful. At the last little bit, I started crying,” Da’Mari said.

After a challenging week, Da’Mari returned home with his grandmother, where they continued to work on his speech and mobility. His follow-up MRI on Christmas Eve revealed even more good news.

“Christmas Eve was when he told me that the spot was gone. So it was a Christmas miracle. Prayer works,” said Brown.

Da’Mari proudly declared, “I am a miracle,” and indeed, his recovery is nothing short of miraculous.

Dr. Stroud believes this condition is a “one and done,” meaning Da’Mari is not at increased risk of experiencing it again with future infections.

Da’Mari’s story is a testament to resilience and hope, marking a true miracle moment.