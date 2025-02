Robots are transforming the way surgeons perform operations, particularly in the field of neurosurgery.

A new system specifically designed for spine and brain surgeries is now in use in Collier County.

The Globus robot, used for these intricate procedures, features a single arm where tools are inserted into the body.

Dr. Gregory Cannarsa, a neurosurgeon at Physicians Regional Healthcare System, utilizes this technology for complex brain operations.

“If you’re off by even 1% in the wrong direction in the brain or spine, the consequences can be severe,” said Cannarsa, “so in neurosurgery, we’re among the last to develop robotics for that reason because the margin of error has to be the lowest possible.”

The robot’s arm can place shunts and take brain biopsies. Cannarsa’s partner, Dr. Amanda Sacino, employs the same robot for her spine surgeries.

“It helps us to be more accurate if we have to place hardware into the body,” said Sacino. “It also helps us to be more accurate through the use of navigation if we have to make different cuts in the bone, to say, take out arthritic tissue, or to remove a tumor or to help with a fracture in the spine.”

Robot-assisted surgeries require only a tiny entry point, reducing trauma to the body.

“And that has been shown to decrease the risk of infection and to also decrease post-operative pain medication usage and also to help with patients recover quickly,” said Sacino.

The husband-and-wife team of Sacino and Cannarsa brought their expertise to help launch the robotic neuro-spine program at their healthcare system.

In the past year, both NCH and Lee Health have introduced robotic neuro-spine programs, making these types of surgeries more accessible in Southwest Florida.