The Weather Authority is tracking widespread rain that is soaking Southwest Florida, with 1 to 2 inches expected throughout Monday.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We are currently seeing about 40 to 50 lightning strikes south of the warm front. As the warm front moves north into Southwest Florida, a few stronger storms can be possible in Collier County and toward the East Coast later this afternoon.”

Monday

Widespread rain is moving through Southwest Florida and will continue off and on throughout this Monday afternoon and evening.

We’ll see 1 to 2″ of rain, with some communities seeing a bit more by the time the rain wraps up early Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain cooler, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Tuesday

Light showers continue Tuesday morning and will continue off and on throughout Tuesday afternoon.

The clouds will begin to clear throughout the day, and highs will climb into the mid- to upper 70s.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning will start cooler, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

While most will stay dry, a few showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon.