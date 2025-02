Byron Donalds wins the Congressional District 19 primary nomination. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Congressman Byron Donalds has announced his candidacy for the next governor of Florida.

Donalds made the announcement during an appearance on Hannity on Fox News.

“After a lot of prayer, a lot of thought, I’ve decided to announce my candidacy for the governor of Florida,” said Donalds.

He has already secured a major endorsement from President Donald Trump.

However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed a different opinion about Donalds’ candidacy.

“You got a guy like Byron. He just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had over the last over these last years, he’s just not been a part of it. He’s been in other states, campaigning, doing that, and that’s fine, but okay, well, then deliver results up there,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis has also hinted that his wife, Casey DeSantis, might run for governor.

When asked about these reports, Donalds told Hannity that he is the only one in the race and spoke highly of Gov. DeSantis’ work as Florida’s leader.

As the race for governor approaches, WINK News will continue to provide updates.