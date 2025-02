Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of DUI and causing nearly $20,000 worth of property damage.

Police arrested Alex Wilson, 27, on Monday after a report was made about an Apple Watch accident alert at a condo complex located on Cape Coral Parkway West.

Upon arrival, police found a silver Kia Sorrento crashed near the building along with the damaged properties, a fire hydrant, a parked van and the condo building.

It was noted that the SUV, valued at around $18,000, carried a set of $2,500 golf clubs was totaled. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

After investigating the scene, police determined that Wilson struck a street sign at the intersection of Cape Coral Parkway West and Pelican Blouvard, hitting the fire hydrant and bushes in front of the complex, causing him to lose his front wheel. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

The vehicle then struck the parked van, causing it to hit a beam on the building.

When speaking with Wilson, police notice the scent of alcohol on his breath, along with bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

A breathalyzer test was taken, where police found Wilson had a blood alcohol level of .172, double the legal limit.

The Lee County Emergency Medical Service took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Wilson admitted to EMS that he saw something yellow on the road while driving and swerved to avoid hitting it.

It was later determined that the yellow object was the fire hydrant. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI property damage.