Charlie’s Epic Con coming to Fort Myers

Get your super suits ready! Charlie’s Epic Con is coming to Fort Myers this April.

The annual convention will take place April 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Fort Myers.

Event organizer Charles Nuñez has been a comic fan for years. While in the military he built up a large collection of comic books.

“I was in the military for eight years, and as I traveled from station to station or whatever deployments, I just kept building my collection,” said Nuñez. “Then it got too crazy. It’s one of those things you don’t realize how much stuff you have ’til you have to move.”

Guests at Epic Con can expect several fun events including meet and greets, superhero-themed vehicles and a variety of contests. Credit: Ameer Abedrabbo, A&A Productionz Credit: Ameer Abedrabbo, A&A Productionz

Nuñez said he and his team love putting together pop culture events to bring fun experiences to Southwest Florida.

“I like the idea of bringing something new and special to Fort Myers,” said Nuñez. “My venues aren’t big, so they’re a little more intimate where you get that one-on-one experience. You get to ask those questions that you normally or might never have the opportunity to.”

Some of the special guests slated to attend are: John O’Hurley, Quinton Flynn, Matthew DeMerrit, Carey Means, Hien Nguyen and Blake Foster.

Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for kids. Cosplayers receive a 50% discount with $10 Admission. Parking is free.

Nuñez and his partners, Eric Pesidna and Mandie Rainwater, are planning to bring several conventions to Southwest Florida later this year, including a toy collector convention, a comic convention, an anime convention and a car show.

Tickets for Epic Con are on sale now, click here to purchase.