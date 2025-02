A Charlotte County Commissioner is under pressure to resign after admitting to using the N-word during a conversation with the Metropolitan Planning Organization director.

Despite the backlash, Stephen Deutsch has refused to step down. The commission meeting began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and the pressure was on.

Deutsch was stripped of all committee assignments by a three-to-one vote. Three out of the four members also called for his resignation.

Duetsch said he would not resign.

“The statement I shared with him, I probably should not have, obviously, in retrospect, but what I did, I told him what it was like growing up and being part of a completely unsegregated community,” said Deutsch.

The NAACP and other local organizations planned to attend to increase pressure on Deutsch.

The president of the NAACP confirmed they will be asking for Deutsch to resign. Earlier this month, some council members also called for his resignation following his use of the racial slur last year.

An internal investigation by a law firm hired by the county recommended a public reprimand and mandatory management training for Deutsch, focusing on improving communication skills by the next commissioner meeting.

However, former Charlotte County NAACP member Jeff Lustig believes this is insufficient.

“Commissioners are the bosses of inside pay raises and job titles for employees, and to use that kind of language in front of an employee to make him feel uncomfortable and put him in a tenable situation is not correct in today’s world,” said Lustig. “You know, it’s not OK. Words have consequences, and it’s not OK to put people in that kind of situation.”

The NAACP president confirmed they will be asking for Deutsch to step down.

At Tuesday’s meeting, at least four people have spoken so far about Deustch’s situation, some for and against him.

Deutsch remains the Charlotte County commissioner for District 4 for the duration of his term unless he chooses to step down.