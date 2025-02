Charlotte High School broke ground on a new aviation hangar on campus, marking an exciting development for students interested in pursuing high-paying careers in aviation.

This partnership with Space Florida and Key Innovations aims to prepare students for aviation jobs coming to the state.

Mike Miller, VP of Space Florida, gave some insight into the program and what it offers.

“We’re trying to bring together all these companies that are coming to Florida,” said Miller. “They need a workforce, and especially today when we go out to the hangar, this is where the next generation of kids want to live.”

Brian Granstra, the director of career and technical education at Charlotte High School, works with students to ensure they are set for success after graduation.

“We want to make sure our students have the opportunity to get high-paying jobs upon high school graduation,” said Granstra. “Our students can start in aviation as early as sixth grade.”

Given the opportunities available locally, Granstra expressed his hope that students would stay in Charlotte County.

“Students in Charlotte High School, upon graduation, will have several opportunities,” said Granstra. “One, they can get a job locally at one of our aerospace companies.”

He also highlighted further educational opportunities.

“In addition, they can continue their studies and go to Charlotte Technical College and become an aviation airframe power plant mechanic,” he said. “There’s many on ramps and off ramps to that road for aviation first units.”

The aviation program at Charlotte High School is less than a year old and has quickly become the most sought-after program at the school.

The new aviation hangar will house the school’s avionic systems, aviation assembly and fabrication programs, all integral parts of the aviation program.