Convicted killer Mark Sievers, sentenced to death for hiring two men to kill his wife in 2015, continues to fight his case in court.

During a status hearing Monday with Judge Bruce Kyle, Sievers was granted an evidentiary hearing.

There are six claims for which the new evidentiary hearing was granted, including that he was denied a fair trial.

Prosecutors say Sievers hired Curtis Wayne Wright to kill his wife, Teresa Sievers. Then Wright tapped Jimmy Rodgers to help.

In their interviews with detectives, Wright and Rodgers both denied even being in Florida when Teresa was murdered in cold blood.

What they didn’t know was a GPS on their rental car tracked their every step from Missouri to Florida and back.

Teresa had life insurance policies totaling $4.4 million. Documents show that Rodgers told his girlfriend that Sievers hired Wright to drive to Florida and kill Teresa for insurance money.

Last month, during a previous conference call status hearing, Sievers’ attorneys argued for access to autopsy photos they believe could have bolstered Sievers’ defense.

John Potanovic, an attorney representing the medical examiner’s office, disagreed.

“What is being requested should have been disclosed during this discovery process of trial. We’re not really discussing or requesting any kind of novel documentation,” said Potanovic.

He continued, “We believe the defense really has to raise any ground other than conclusory assertions to establish that the autopsy photographs are relevant to any matter in this post-conviction proceeding or even reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of any admissible evidence.”

The judge reserved a ruling last month.

The evidentiary hearing’s date is currently unknown.