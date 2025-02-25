Daylight savings transition tips

Daylight saving time is just around the corner, with clocks set to spring forward on March 9.

This shift means losing an hour of sleep, which can be particularly disruptive for those already feeling sleep-deprived.

Dr. Nancy Foldvary, a sleep specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, shared insights on the impact of daylight saving time on our health.

“As is common things that really can affect our sleep, like avoiding alcohol before bedtime, like avoiding heavy exercise before bedtime, which is stimulating, doing exercise in the morning, using caffeine strategically in the morning and not later in the day,” said Foldvary. “These are all things that collectively help us promote good sleep anytime, but they’re particularly helpful around times of potential sleep loss.”

The consequences of losing an hour of sleep extend beyond just feeling tired.

Many people experience increased irritability and moodiness, and the lack of rest can be dangerous when driving. There are reports of car crashes on the Monday following the time change each year, as well as rises in heart attacks, strokes, depression and suicide.

For those struggling to adjust, Foldvary suggests going to sleep earlier, keeping the bedroom dark and avoiding electronics at bedtime.

If your body doesn’t reset after a couple of weeks, it might be time to seek help from a sleep expert.

This year, some people are looking forward to the extra daylight hours that come with springing forward.

Sen. Rick Scott and other senators have introduced a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act” on Capitol Hill.

If it passes, daylight saving time will be permanent.