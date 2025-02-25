Daylight savings transition tips

WINK News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing forward a new initiative to create the Florida Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
All Joann fabric and craft stores in Southwest Florida will be closing their doors.
Continental Properties, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, purchased The Centro apartment complex from Geis Companies.
The owner of the now-demolished Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites plans to build two small hotels on the site at 300 W. Retta Esplanade in the city’s Historic District.
A Charlotte County Commissioner is under pressure to resign after using a racial slur during a conversation.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of DUI and causing nearly $20,000 worth of property damage.
Get your super suits ready! Charlie’s Epic Con is coming to Fort Myers this April.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward Initiative has broken ground in expanding Interstate 75 in Marion County.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cloudy Tuesday, with light showers possible before more sunshine is expected by sunset.
The Fort Myes Job Fair has begun, with over 100 openings available from various employers.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Investigators have determined that the fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres was intentionally set. Authorities are now searching for the suspected arsonist.
A family in Cape Coral is unable to return to their home after a fire broke out in their garage, nearly claiming the lives of their two dogs.
Daylight saving time is just around the corner, with clocks set to spring forward on March 9.
This shift means losing an hour of sleep, which can be particularly disruptive for those already feeling sleep-deprived.
Dr. Nancy Foldvary, a sleep specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, shared insights on the impact of daylight saving time on our health.
“As is common things that really can affect our sleep, like avoiding alcohol before bedtime, like avoiding heavy exercise before bedtime, which is stimulating, doing exercise in the morning, using caffeine strategically in the morning and not later in the day,” said Foldvary. “These are all things that collectively help us promote good sleep anytime, but they’re particularly helpful around times of potential sleep loss.”
The consequences of losing an hour of sleep extend beyond just feeling tired.
Many people experience increased irritability and moodiness, and the lack of rest can be dangerous when driving. There are reports of car crashes on the Monday following the time change each year, as well as rises in heart attacks, strokes, depression and suicide.
For those struggling to adjust, Foldvary suggests going to sleep earlier, keeping the bedroom dark and avoiding electronics at bedtime.
If your body doesn’t reset after a couple of weeks, it might be time to seek help from a sleep expert.
This year, some people are looking forward to the extra daylight hours that come with springing forward.
Sen. Rick Scott and other senators have introduced a bill called the “Sunshine Protection Act” on Capitol Hill.
If it passes, daylight saving time will be permanent.