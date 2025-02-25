WINK News

Watch Now

Streaming Now: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Ocala.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will join DeSantis.

The news conference began ay 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.

Watch the entire news conference above.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.