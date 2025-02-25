Streaming Now: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

WINK News
Get your super suits ready! Charlie’s Epic Con is coming to Fort Myers this April.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Ocala.
All Joann fabric and craft stores in Southwest Florida will be closing their doors. The company announced Feb. 24 that it would shutter all 800 stores nationwide.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cloudy Tuesday, with light showers possible before more sunshine is expected by sunset.
The Fort Myes Job Fair is set to begin, with over 100 openings available from various employers.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Investigators have determined that the fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres was intentionally set. Authorities are now searching for the suspected arsonist.
A family in Cape Coral is unable to return to their home after a fire broke out in their garage, nearly claiming the lives of their two dogs.
The Barron Collier High School boy’s soccer team claimed its first state championship in school history.
Six-year-old Da’Mari Brown’s life took an unexpected turn when he fell seriously ill just before Thanksgiving.
A Lee County man, Nate Richie, has returned home to Cape Coral after surviving a harrowing plane crash in Toronto.
In the ongoing battle against food insecurity, a Naples initiative has been making a remarkable difference for over a decade.
Community leaders in Charlotte County are calling for Commissioner Stephen Deutsch to step down after using a racial slur.
Luxury cars took over Interstate 75 in Collier County, performing extreme stunts that temporarily shut down a portion of Alligator Alley.
Sheriffs from across Florida gathered at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the newly formed Immigration Enforcement Council.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Ocala.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will join DeSantis.
The news conference began ay 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.
Watch the entire news conference above.