Joann to close all SWFL stores after bankruptcy auction

All Joann fabric and craft stores in Southwest Florida will be closing their doors.

The company announced on Monday that it would shutter all 800 stores nationwide.

The big box craft chain based in Hudson, Ohio, previously announced that it would close 300 stores, including three in Southwest Florida, after filing for bankruptcy for a second time.

The previously announced stores being closed were the North Naples store at 6424 Naples Blvd., the Estero store at Coconut Point and the Fort Myers store in South Plaza on Cleveland Avenue. The closing of the store in Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers was added Feb. 24. Going-out-of-business sales already have started.

The company put out a brief statement saying it had hoped to find a buyer who would keep the stores open.

Financial services company GA Group, along with Joann’s lenders, acquired the stores through an auction and announced the end of the 80-year-old chain. Gift cards will be good through Feb. 28.

Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 15, the second time within a year. Chapter 11 allows businesses to reorganize their finances and continue operating.

“The last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step,” Michael Prendergast, interim CEO of Joann said in a release at the time of the second bankruptcy filing.

Gary Tasman, CEO and principal broker at Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property of Southwest Florida, doesn’t think it will be a problem to find new tenants because they are located in areas that have strong demographics.

“My expectation is in six to 12 months you will see the locations have another use,” he said.

There are many possible uses, he said. Health care, such as an outpatient client, is one idea, he said.

Amazon, experimenting with brick-and-mortar stores, could fill a space or a big box store that is better positioned than Joann, Tasman said. One store that probably won’t be seen is a grocery store, he said.