Joann to close all SWFL stores after bankruptcy auction

Author: Sheldon Zoldan, Gulfshore Business
All Joann fabric and craft stores in Southwest Florida will be closing their doors. The company announced Feb. 24 that it would shutter all 800 stores nationwide.

The big box craft chain based in Hudson, Ohio, previously announced that it would close 300 stores, including three in Southwest Florida, after filing for bankruptcy for a second time.

The previously announced stores being closed were the North Naples store at 6424 Naples Blvd., the Estero store at Coconut Point and the Fort Myers store in South Plaza on Cleveland Avenue. The closing of the store in Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers was added Feb. 24. Going-out-of-business sales already have started.

