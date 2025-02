A video has been circulating online of a work van running over a dog in Lee County, and we’re now learning there’s a very important piece of this video that you don’t see.

The video shows the van taking off on Sunset Road in Fort Myers, leaving a beloved pet dead in the street, but it turns out that the driver did stop.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that their Animal Curelty Task Force detectives investigated Tuesday morning and spoke with the involved parties to find the facts, concluding it was an “unfortunate accident.”

They said that no crime was committed.

LCSO told us that the driver took the correct steps after hitting the dog.

However, that does not mean this dog was loved any less than a human.

Roxy was the 3-year-old rottweiler hit and killed by a van Monday morning.

Roxy’s family told WINK News that she was their world, a loveable pup that always played sweetly with her siblings.

Her mom, Guadalupe Perez, showed us where Roxy dug under the fence and escaped. It was her first time ever getting out of the fenced-in backyard.

While Roxy’s family is devastated and grieving, her mom told us that they understand that this was an accident.

Even though LCSO said there is no crime here, they told WINK News the investigation remains active in order to be thorough.