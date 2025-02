A pastor in Lehigh Acres is speaking out after learning that an arsonist set her church on fire.

The “Christ at the Crossroads Church” fell victim to arson nearly a month ago, and the suspect remains at large.

Smoke filled the air, and flames tore through the church, leaving the community in shock.

Senior Pastor Zulma Soba of Christ at the Crossroads Church was devastated by the arson.

“We’re still in shock. We’re still hurt. It is a process. This was one day at a time, one step at a time,” said Soba. “Some days are better, and some days are not that good.”

Soba has been replaying the events in her mind, searching for answers. Investigators are now focusing on someone who might hold crucial information about the fire.

“When you target a church, a house of God, there’s something that’s a special kind of person that’s going to do that, and we need to make sure that they’re held accountable for what they did,” said Trish Routte, SWFL Crime Stoppers manager.

The Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division released a video showing a person wearing dark clothing fiddling with a jacket near the church.

“Just to see the video gave me chills. One thing is just to think about it, and another thing is just to see it,” said Soba.

A second video shows the person sprinting across the street. Investigators confirmed the person was on church property during the arson. Although Pastor Soba did not recognize the individual, she had a message for those responsible.

“We love you, we forgive you; if you did it, just talk to the police, and let’s just figure it out,” said Soba. “Let’s figure out what happened.”

While investigators are unsure if the person in the video is a suspect, they hope the grainy photos will jog someone’s memory. The fire destroyed the chapel, choir room and sanctuary.

The church is now working with insurance companies to rebuild. Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Anonymous tips are welcome.