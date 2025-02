Residents of San Carlos Estates are rallying against a proposed bill that could merge their neighborhood with Bonita Springs.

Red and white signs have been scattered across the community urging people to “Vote No” to the local bill.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Adam Botana, would place the issue on the ballot, allowing residents to vote on whether to merge with Bonita Springs or remain unincorporated.

Neighbors are fighting to maintain their independence and voiced their concerns at a town hall meeting.

“Listen to the people that live in their neighborhood and that own the property. We’ve already told you. We don’t want this. Kill the bill, please,” said one resident.

The sentiment at the meeting was overwhelmingly against the merger. Residents expressed their desire to stay independent, insisting that Bonita Springs had not wanted them 20 years ago and does not want them now.

“We don’t want the city of Bonita to take us over. They didn’t want us 20 years ago. They don’t want us now,” said another attendee.

Rep. Botana explained the reasoning behind the bill, citing complaints from some constituents. “We had some complaints from constituents. We have a lot of constituents out there. We had a few complaints,” he said.

However, residents challenged the need for a referendum based on a few complaints.

“That doesn’t give you guys the right to come in and try to take over, because there’s a few unhappy people,” one resident argued.

A significant concern for residents is the potential opening of Strike Lane onto Imperial Parkway.

“There’s no bill on here for the extension of Strike Lane. There’s no bill for adding septic to sewer or anything. This is simply a referendum,” said another resident.

Botana acknowledged the uncertainty of the future.

“We don’t know what can happen in 50 years. We don’t know what can happen in 20 years,” he said.

Residents remain uneasy about the prospects of change and are determined to keep their community’s independence intact.

“This is a very real threat to the residents there,” said a concerned resident.