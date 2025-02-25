Florida DOGE’s impact on Lee County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing forward a new initiative to create the Florida Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

The program aims to reduce wasteful state spending, drawing inspiration from a federal model spearheaded by Elon Musk.

So what’s the impact here?

State Sen. Jonathan Martin of Lee County said DOGE would empower local clerks of court and comptrollers to conduct audits, ensuring transparency in how taxpayer money is spent.

Sen. Martin cited past challenges in obtaining audits for government funds impacted by an influx of COVID-19 money and Hurricane Ian relief funds. Jonathan Martin (CREDIT: Lee County GOP website)

“There was a letter that myself and three other representatives signed a year and a half ago,” said Martin. “We just called for a basic audit of all the government funds that had especially been affected by the influx of COVID money, which was about a billion dollars in the HUD money after Hurricane Ian, which was about another billion dollars, and there was tremendous amount of pushback from elected officials here in Lee County.”

Martin pointed out that despite support from some local officials, such as Clerk Kevin Karnes, who faced resistance in his auditing efforts, the audits have yet to be completed.

Karnes also sent a letter to Lee County commissioners last year about an external auditor’s concern with the financial statements of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. That audit never happened either.

Martin believes that the establishment of a Florida DOGE would ensure audits are conducted.

To reinforce this effort, Martin plans to propose a bill in next month’s legislative session.

The bill aims to clarify and solidify the authority of clerks of court and comptrollers to audit county funds.

Martin emphasized a growing demand for accountability and transparency from Floridians regarding their tax dollars.