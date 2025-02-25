Florida DOGE’s impact on Lee County

WINK News
Daylight saving time is just around the corner, with clocks set to spring forward on March 9.
Continental Properties, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, purchased The Centro apartment complex from Geis Companies.
The owner of the now-demolished Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and Suites plans to build two small hotels on the site at 300 W. Retta Esplanade in the city’s Historic District.
A Charlotte County Commissioner is under pressure to resign after using a racial slur during a conversation.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of DUI and causing nearly $20,000 worth of property damage.
Get your super suits ready! Charlie’s Epic Con is coming to Fort Myers this April.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward Initiative has broken ground in expanding Interstate 75 in Marion County.
All Joann fabric and craft stores in Southwest Florida will be closing their doors. The company announced Feb. 24 that it would shutter all 800 stores nationwide.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cloudy Tuesday, with light showers possible before more sunshine is expected by sunset.
The Fort Myes Job Fair has begun, with over 100 openings available from various employers.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Investigators have determined that the fire at Christ at the Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres was intentionally set. Authorities are now searching for the suspected arsonist.
A family in Cape Coral is unable to return to their home after a fire broke out in their garage, nearly claiming the lives of their two dogs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing forward a new initiative to create the Florida Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
The program aims to reduce wasteful state spending, drawing inspiration from a federal model spearheaded by Elon Musk.
So what’s the impact here?
State Sen. Jonathan Martin of Lee County said DOGE would empower local clerks of court and comptrollers to conduct audits, ensuring transparency in how taxpayer money is spent.
Sen. Martin cited past challenges in obtaining audits for government funds impacted by an influx of COVID-19 money and Hurricane Ian relief funds.
Jonathan Martin (CREDIT: Lee County GOP website)
“There was a letter that myself and three other representatives signed a year and a half ago,” said Martin. “We just called for a basic audit of all the government funds that had especially been affected by the influx of COVID money, which was about a billion dollars in the HUD money after Hurricane Ian, which was about another billion dollars, and there was tremendous amount of pushback from elected officials here in Lee County.”
Martin pointed out that despite support from some local officials, such as Clerk Kevin Karnes, who faced resistance in his auditing efforts, the audits have yet to be completed.
Karnes also sent a letter to Lee County commissioners last year about an external auditor’s concern with the financial statements of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. That audit never happened either.
Martin believes that the establishment of a Florida DOGE would ensure audits are conducted.
To reinforce this effort, Martin plans to propose a bill in next month’s legislative session.
The bill aims to clarify and solidify the authority of clerks of court and comptrollers to audit county funds.
Martin emphasized a growing demand for accountability and transparency from Floridians regarding their tax dollars.