Spring break is just around the corner, and beaches in Southwest Florida are gearing up for the influx of visitors.

Some businesses on Fort Myers Beach are preparing for their first spring break season, while others are readying themselves for the busy weeks ahead.

“We’re waiting for spring break. I know it’s gonna be real crowded,” said Alex Nelms, also known as the “Milkshake King” from Hippie Drippy Ice Cream.

Open spots on the sand will become prime real estate, and parking lots are expected to fill up quickly. Fort Myers Beachside businesses are stocking up and preparing for the crowds.

“We have to go and work with our suppliers to make sure that we’re bringing stuff in regularly. We’re also working around the traffic,” said Bill Wagner, owner of Buffalo Grill.

Nelms added, “We’re gonna have to be on our p’s and q’s.”

Nelms is optimistic about the season,

“Hey, craziness. That’s all I can say. And hopefully, we make a lot of money,” Nelms said.

Aaron Zook, a Fort Myers Beach local, shared his thoughts on the upcoming season.

“I guess it’s been hot. As you can tell,” said Zook.

As the Sunshine State welcomes spring breakers, businesses are ready for the challenge and the opportunity to benefit from the busy season.