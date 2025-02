Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cloudy Tuesday, with light showers possible before more sunshine is expected by sunset.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The large system has begun to move out of our area since Monday, leaving behind light showers this Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be drier and sunnier, with highs in the 70s.”

Tuesday

Light showers are possible through midday Tuesday, and rain is moving out for your Tuesday afternoon plans.

The clouds will clear throughout the afternoon, and more sunshine is expected by sunset.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning will start cooler, with mid-to-upper-50s temperatures.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

While most will stay dry, a few showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday

Thursday morning will be slightly milder and more humid, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers are possible on Thursday afternoon, but many of you will stay dry.

Highs will be a little warmer and in the lower 80s.