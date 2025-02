Credit: Jason Francis

A vehicle in Hendry County has slain a Florida Panther, marking the second death of the critically endangered Florida predator recorded in 2025.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s Panther Pulse website, the 10-and-a-hald-year-old female panther identified at UCFP480 was killed on Monday.

The deceased big cat was found at County Road 833 at the intersection with McDaniels Ranch Road.

In 2024, 36 panthers were found dead, 29 due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, two were killed from predation, and four died from unknown causes, marking the second-highest yearly death total recorded by the FWC since 2015.

This marks one of the oldest recorded panther deaths by the FWC since they began recording in 2014.

The oldest death recorded was back in April 2015, when a 12 to 13-year-old male identified as FP159 was killed in Lee County. Its death was ruled as unknown. Still image of a female Florida panther captured on FWC video surveillance in Charlotte County. Experts believe she likely lives in the are; although, it is uncommon for Florida panthers to be spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The highest reported number of panther deaths happened in both 2015 and 2016, which are tied at 42 panther deaths.

According to FWC, vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe. Credit: WINK News.

Click here to learn more about the Florida Panthers from FWC.

Click here for Conservation Florida volunteer information.