Sergio Antonio Alejandre

Two Lee County men have been arrested for dealing meth after an investigation by the FBI.

Federal court documents detail the arrest of Sergio Antonio Alejandre and Asiel Rodriguez of Lehigh Acres for conspiracy with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The report outlines the investigation, which started in November 2024 and ended on Feb. 19 with an arrest warrant for both men.

The criminal complaint shows that a confidential source set up several purchases of methamphetamines with Rodriguez through Facebook messages and audio calls. Text messages between the suspects. CREDIT: U.S. State Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 21, in a conversation, Rodriguez is accused of urging Alejandre to sell the source $500 worth of methamphetamine.

Text messages show the source, and Alejandre met at the Wawa gas station at 11031 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

They eventually ended up at the Winn Dixie shopping plaza at Treeline Avenue and Colonial Boulevard. Investigators say the transaction happened in Alejandre’s car. Alejandre used the nickname “rabbit.” Asiel Rodriguez. CREDIT: U.S. State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators then met up with the confidential source and field-tested two bags containing a white, flakey substance allegedly sold by Alejandre. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and hydrochloride.

Photos were taken during the transaction, and law enforcement was able to identify both men positively.

A second transaction began on Jan. 24, again through Facebook. The confidential source set up the purchase of $700 worth of meth and the sale of the drugs at a 7-Eleven on Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres. The transaction was captured on audio and video.

The drugs later tested positive for methamphetamine and hydrochloride.

The federal complaint also shows investigators keeping a close watch on Rodriguez’s home in Lehigh Acres. Alejandre was also spotted at the home.

Both men will make appearances in federal court on Wednesday.