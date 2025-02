One of the Antisemitic messages found at Pine Lakes pickleball court. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff

Over the weekend, some vandals left antisemitic and homophobic messages at the Pine Lakes Country Club’s pickleball courts and shed in North Fort Myers.

Derogatory messages, including antisemitic symbols and homophobic slurs, were discovered, sparking concerns of a targeted attack.

The messages, which also featured swastikas, were allegedly found in the community.

There are reportedly gay couples who regularly play pickleball at the club, suggesting the vandalism might have been targeted.

“There are actually a few gay couples that also play, daily,” noted the tipster, “so to me, it’s targeted. They tried to burn the shed down.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the case and shared images of the graffiti with WINK News.

“1st Precinct Crime Section Detectives are currently investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Pine Lakes Community,” said LCSO in a statement, “where antisemitic verbiage was written on the exterior of a shed. We are following all leads, locating and reviewing surveillance video, collecting evidence, and speaking with witnesses. We take any criminal mischief act seriously and have zero tolerance for incidents of this nature. Patrol Deputies routinely do area checks throughout the county and will continue to do so as we investigate this incident to the fullest extent.”

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.