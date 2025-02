Collier County commissioners have approved an agreement with the City of Naples to use Bayview Park for debris removal during the renovation of the iconic Naples Pier.

The plan involves loading pier debris onto a barge, transporting it to Bayview Park, and then transferring it onto trucks for disposal.

Residents who frequent Bayview Park have mixed feelings about this development.

Donald Brierley, a Naples resident, expressed his enthusiasm for fishing and boating at the park and wants to continue using it in the future.

“I’ve been fishing all my life,” said Brierley.

He highlighted Bayview Park as a favored spot for launching boats due to its quick access to the Gulf.

“A lot of people use it, yeah, because they get into the Gulf quickly from here, you know,” said Brierley.

A City of Naples Public Works spokesperson outlined the park’s crucial role in the pier renovation.

“There was a lot of damage that went into the water, and is actually still on the pier itself that they have to remove in order to continue the project,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further explained the debris removal process.

“The contract will remove the pier debris and place it on a barge. They’ll take it to Bayview Park and then remove it and take it to the landfill,” said the spokesperson.

While residents are eager for the pier’s renovation, some residents like Donna Bartholomew, a Naples snowbird, are concerned about the impact on their use of Bayview Park.

“Naples Pier is a great place for the community,” said Bartholomew. “We love fishing off the pier.”

Page Chapman, another Naples snowbird, shared concerns about the park’s capacity.

“To me, this place is already overcrowded. Very hard to find parking,” said Chapman.

Brierley continues to remain focused on his boating activities.

“As long as they don’t, you know, interfere with us launching boats here,” said Brierley. “I could care less.”

The demolition phase of the Naples Pier renovation is expected to last 4-6 months. The county has restricted the use of Bayview Park for this purpose to weekdays and has pledged to monitor and adjust operations as needed.