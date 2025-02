Ella Mae Piper, a woman who dedicated her life to community outreach even during segregation, continues to inspire many in Fort Myers.

Her legacy is honored through the work of the Dr. Piper Center, where her values of service and fellowship are still alive.

Tina Parsons, CEO and executive director of the Dr. Piper Center, shared how seniors are actively involved in community support, like through their Foster Parent Program.

“We have seniors who go out into the community, into local schools, and they work as assistants in the classrooms to help kids who are at risk, and to provide hands on learning opportunities which enhance what the teachers are doing in the Schools,” said Parsons.

Parsons also highlighted their Senior Companion Program.

“We also have a program called our Senior Companion Program, where seniors are helping seniors to maintain their lives within their home. They go in. They may help them with light housekeeping. They may provide a ride to the grocery store. They may play cards. They may just be a friend that that senior can count on. They know that they’re coming, and they help to alleviate loneliness,” said Parsons.

Another initiative is their Faith in Action Program.

“We have a program called the Faith in Action Program where other seniors help seniors, again, mostly with transportation,” said Parsons.

Ella Mae Piper’s journey was not without challenges. She faced significant struggles in the late 19th century to pave the way for these programs.

“She was a lady before her time. It was before the end of segregation, and thinking about her ability to go out into the community as a well-to-do Black woman and help others, I think she was definitely a role model, and to this day, we still treat her as a role model,” said Parsons.

Piper and her mother started a community outreach at Christmas, opening their home to neighborhood children, a tradition that continues today.

“She and her mother started a community outreach at Christmas and opened their home to children in the neighborhood, and we still do that today. So, since 1915, they’ve been doing the Christmas outreach, said Parsons.

The Dr. Piper Center remains a beacon of community service, largely due to Piper’s enduring influence.

“Sarah and Ella also were concerned with the seniors in this area and wanted to make sure that even after they were gone, that they had a place where they could meet, where programs would be here to help them,” said Parsons.

Piper’s legacy is impossible to overlook, as it continues to encourage others to give back to the community.

“Our senior employment director teaches computer skills. She may teach [you] how to use your smartphone, what to do when the time changes, if it doesn’t automatically update. She teaches how to copy and paste something if you’re working on a resume. We also provide a lot of information about fraud and scams and how to make sure that you are staying safe within the internet,” said Parsons.

Through her selflessness, Ella Mae Piper has left a lasting impact on Fort Myers, inspiring generations to serve and support one another.