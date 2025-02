Credit: WINK News

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter is taking a significant step forward with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new expansion project.

The shelter is adding a 19,000-square-foot extension to its existing facility at 325 SW 2nd Ave. in Cape Coral.

This project has been in the planning stages since the shelter opened five years ago.

Liz McCauley, the executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, said, “Five years ago, when we opened, we knew that we were going to outgrow the current facility that we had. So there has always been a plan for phase 2, and we’re fortunate that we’ve been able to accomplish that within five years of being open.”

McCauley also highlighted the shelter’s challenges, including a global pandemic, hurricanes, and a growing number of people moving to Florida and giving up their pets.

“We’re full every single day,” said McCauley. “We turn away animals all the time in both our shelter and even our full-service clinic. Unfortunately, we just don’t have enough space to take any more animals, and this community is growing so quickly that we have to grow with it, so that’s why this is so desperately needed by the community.”

To date, the shelter has raised $4 million from private donors for the expansion but still needs an additional $4 million to complete the project.

McCauley is optimistic that the extension will be completed in about a year and a half.

The expansion will allow the shelter to accommodate more animals and serve the growing community better.

Click here for more information on the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.